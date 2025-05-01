BJP has no vision for future of youth: Priyanka slams govt over unemployment issue

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the government over the issue of unemployment, saying the BJP's attitude towards this problem is that they make fun of the unemployed youth by calling them "aspirational" but have no vision for their future.

The Congress general secretary shared on X a media report which claimed that more than one crore applications have been received for about 32,000 Group D posts in Railways.

"Look at the state of unemployment in the country, more than 1 crore applications have been received for about 32 thousand Group D posts in Railways. About 25 lakh applications have been received for 53,000 Class IV posts in Rajasthan, among which a large number are highly educated youth having BA, B.Ed, MA, M.Ed, LLB, MPhil, BTech, MBA and PhD degrees," she said in a post in Hindi.

Gandhi claimed that the number of educated unemployed people in the country is increasing tremendously.

"Crores of youth have neither any work nor any hope for the future. BJP's attitude towards this nationwide problem is that they make fun of unemployed youth by calling them 'aspirational youth', but the party has no vision for their future," she said.