BJP has not yet fulfilled promises of 2014 and 2019, says Hooda on party's 2024 poll manifesto

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the manifesto released by ruling BJP on Thursday for next month's Haryana assembly polls has "stamped the failures of its own government".

"The BJP, which could not fulfil its promises made in 2014 and 2019, has made new slogans in 2024 to mislead the public, but now the truth of this government has been exposed in front of the public," the former chief minister said.

Hooda said the BJP remembered Lado Laxmi Yojana after 10 years, because Congress had announced to give Rs 2000 per month to women in its seven guarantees just a day before.

While the Congress has promised monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years, the BJP promised Rs 2,100 to women as monthly financial assistance for all women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna.

"That is why BJP has announced Rs 2,100 following the Congress. The BJP had also announced to give Rs 9000 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in 2014, but this promise vanished in thin air," he said, according to a statement.

Hooda said the saffron party did not build a single Industrial Model Township in 10 years, but is announcing to build 10 industrial cities in future.

"This is a ridiculous announcement like the promise of smart city because 6 IMTs were built in Haryana during the Congress government. BJP did not develop a single industrial area in 10 years, Nor did it try to expand the already established IMTs," he said.

Hooda also raised questions on BJP's poll manifesto promise under the Chirayu-Ayushman scheme, in which it has said each family will be given free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh and additional Rs 5 lakh for those who are above 70 years.

"..the government which could not run the health scheme cover of Rs 5 lakh properly, wherein hospital bills worth crores of rupees have not been cleared, will be able to run a scheme of treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in future," he questioned.

He said whereas the Congress has announced a scheme of free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

"Congress had already implemented this scheme in Rajasthan and ran it successfully (when party was in power in the state)," he said.

Hooda alleged that the BJP had similarly also made a false promise of giving MSP for all crops.

"BJP is in power in the state and at the center for 10 years. Still, every time, in every season, farmers had to come out on the streets for MSP. If BJP is ready to give MSP, then why is it afraid of making a law for it. Whereas Congress has announced to make a law for MSP guarantee (if voted to power)," he said.

Hooda also alleged that BJP, which has made Haryana number one in unemployment, has itself accepted in its manifesto that so many posts are lying vacant in government departments by talking about giving 2 lakh government jobs.

"No youth can expect recruitment from a government which has been delaying recruitment for the last five years, which has not done any major recruitment and has barely been able to conduct one CET (Common Eligibility Test) till now," he stated.

"BJP, which sold cylinders to housewives for Rs 1100-1200, is now imitating Congress and promising cylinders for Rs 500 after seeing its defeat in coming elections. In the last 10 years, BJP did not even give a bicycle to any girl, leave alone bicycles, this government could not even provide security to girls.

"That is why according to the NCRB report, women of Haryana are the most insecure in the country. Now that defeat is visible, BJP is talking about giving scooters," he pointed out.

Hooda also said that BJP, which implemented the Agnipath scheme, can never understand the pain of 'Agniveers'.

"The party which is opposing the caste census can never be in favour of giving rights and participation to Dalits and backward classes. The government which brought the new pension scheme, can never be employee friendly," he stated.

"Congress has always given rights, respect and participation to every class and in future also Congress will implement it. Congress fulfilled every promise made in 2005 and 2009. Going beyond the manifesto, farmers' loans and electricity bills were waived. Congress will fulfil all its promises made in 2024 (if it comes to power) and make Haryana number one in development," he stated.

Eyeing a third consecutive term in Haryana, the BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the assembly polls, promising a Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women, two lakh government jobs, scooter for college-going female students in rural areas and a guaranteed government job for 'Agniveers'.

Besides, it also promised to build 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas if it is voted to power in the the October 5 assembly elections.

Polling for the 90-seat assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.