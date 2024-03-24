BJP has opened eyes of people, will win Inner Manipur LS seat by huge margin: CM

Imphal, Mar 24 (PTI) Asserting that the BJP has “opened the eyes of people” of the northeast, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the saffron party will win the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat by a massive margin.

He also said the BJP candidate for the seat will be known by Monday.

"The BJP will win by a huge margin... Earlier speeches and qualifications mattered, but now, what is important is those who truly love the community and the land.

"The BJP has opened the eyes of people of the entire northeast. The winnability chance of the party is 200 per cent," he claimed.

The state has two Lok Sabha seats – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Earlier, the BJP had said it will support its ally, the Naga People's Front (NPF), in the Outer Manipur seat.

Manipur will go to polls in two phases – on April 19 and April 26.

The chief minister also lauded the Meitei and Kuki communities for maintaining peace in the northeastern state, which has been rocked by ethnic strife since May 2023.

“The increasing peace shows their faith in the state machinery... My message is that grievances should be handled through political dialogue and negotiation, and this can only bring a solution, not violent killings" Singh said.

The Inner Manipur constituency comprises parts of the Imphal valley districts, home to the Meitei community. PTI CORR RBT