BJP has own process of electing party president, decision will be taken at right time: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the BJP has its own process of electing the party president and a decision will be taken at the right time.

Fadnavis, who was at the India Today conclave, was responding to a query related to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks last month on selection of the new BJP president and the role of the latter's outfit in the process.

"We don't decide, if we were deciding, would it (selection of BJP president) have taken so long," Bhagwat had said at a press conference in New Delhi last month.

Bhagwat had rejected as "completely wrong" the common perception that the RSS decides everything for the BJP.

The RSS gives suggestions but the BJP takes its own decisions, he had said, while adding that his outfit had no role in selection of a new chief of the ruling party.

Asked about it, Fadnavis said Bhagwat's remarks point out that the decision regarding the party president is taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The party will make the right decision at the right time. I am not competent enough to answer this as I am not part of the committee which takes decision on the BJP president election," the CM said.

To a question about his name being in the race at one point of time, Fadnavis dismissed the speculation by saying it was for media consumption. PTI MR BNM