BJP has reduced resolution of Kashmir issue to conducting Assembly polls: Mufti

Srinagar, Sept 6 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the BJP has succeeded in reducing the resolution of the Kashmir issue to the conduct of Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

"The BJP has succeeded in reducing the Kashmir issue -- for which thousands have died, thousands were orphaned and we suffered losses of billions -- to Article 370 and reduced Article 370 to the restoration of statehood and statehood has been reduced to polls," Mufti told reporters at the PDP office here.

The former chief minister was commenting on the growing chorus of political parties for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the Assembly elections are over.

"Some parties are rejoicing that elections are taking place and talk about restoration of statehood. It is akin to looking for shoes after amputating the feet. Kashmir is a core issue for the PDP for which we worked in the past. We talk of reconciliation. Limiting the issue just to statehood is an injustice to people," she added.

Asked about the pre-poll alliance between the National Conference and the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP president said it was more of a seat-sharing arrangement for gaining power.

"It is not an alliance based on principles. It is a seat sharing for power. Look at the seat where the JKPCC president (Tariq Hamid Karra) is contesting, what is happening in Tral. Wherever the NC has left the seat for the Congress, an NC leader is contesting as independent and they have the full support of NC cadres," she said.

Responding to the Congress' move to name Chaudhary Lal Singh a star campaigner for the polls, Mufti said it was a matter of policy for various parties.

"A tragedy took place during the NC regime at Shopian (2009). Instead of punishing the culprits, those who had lodged the complaint were put behind bars," she said.

Referring to the Kathua rape and murder case during her regime, she said half a dozen persons are undergoing life imprisonment and two ministers were dropped from the Cabinet because they had participated in a rally taken out in support of the rapists.

"This is a matter of policy -- the policy of the NC-Congress might be different on these issues. Omar Abdullah can answer this question better," she added.

On BJP leaders' claims of winning the polls, Mufti said the politics of the ruling party at the Centre is based on communal issues like Mandir, Masjid, love jihad etc.

"I am happy that people, especially in Uttar Pradesh, have taught the BJP a lesson. They lost the Ayodhya seat where the Ram Mandir was constructed but I feel the BJP still has not learned a lesson," she said.

On BJP leader Ram Madhav accusing the NC and the PDP of using surrendered militants for election campaign, the PDP leader said being a surrendered militant should not be used as a slur.