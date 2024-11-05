BJP has 'rotten thoughts', believes in 'batenge toh katenge': Kharge in Ranchi

Ranchi, Nov 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having "rotten thoughts" and believing in "batenge toh katenge" (if divided, we will be finished).

"The UP Chief Minister said batenge to katenge. Bantene wale bhi tum ho aur katne wale bhi tum ho. Hukumat tumhare pas, paisa tumhare pas... garibo ko kya diya(You are the one to divide and you are the one to destroy. Government is with you, money is with you. What did you give to the poor).This is BJP's agenda, RSS's agenda which has to be foiled," Kharge asserted at an election rally in Ranchi.

"The BJP has some rotten thoughts, it believes in 'batenge toh katenge'," he added in the backdrop of the oft-repeated comment by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress chief also alleged that the saffron party was conspiring to grab power in Jharkhand and send its tribal Chief Minister Hemant Soren behind bars.

Kharge claimed that "even today a poor person cannot go to the temple. No untouchable can drink water in anyone's house, cannot go to a good school. Such is the situation...This is BJP's agenda, RSS's agenda which has to be foiled." His comments came on a day, Adityanath was also in the poll-bound state.

Addressing a rally, the UP chief minister urged people to stand united and not get divided in the name of caste or creed.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN NN PYK PYK