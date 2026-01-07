BJP has 'ruined' future of Jammu’s children: Deputy CM on closure of Vaishno Devi Medical College

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary on Tuesday criticised the BJP following the closure of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, saying the move has "destroyed Jammu" and jeopardised the future of the region’s youth.

The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on Tuesday withdrew the letter of permission granted to the institute in Reasi district. The board cited non-compliance with minimum standards as the reason for the decision.

Speaking to the reporters, Choudhary said, "If the BJP is celebrating victory, then this is the destruction of Jammu. People are suffering and yearning for a medical college." He said the medical college belonged to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and was established by the government.

"By shutting down the college, the BJP has ruined the future of Jammu’s children. If there were 50 seats today, there would have been 30 more seats tomorrow. The BJP should not celebrate today, instead, it should observe a black day,” he added. The deputy chief minister alleged discrimination against the region, saying the "BJP has discriminated against Jammu in the worst possible way." He said future generations would question the BJP on why the medical college was shut down.

Choudhary said that the NMC acted according to its mandate. "Whatever the NMC has done is correct. The question mark is on the BJP, which has caused this destruction of the Jammu region. If the NMC has rejected this, then who is at the Centre? It is the BJP’s government," he added, claiming that the decision has caused losses to the entire Union Territory.

In its order, the NMC said all students admitted during counselling for the 2025–26 academic year would be accommodated in other medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats by the competent authority of the Union Territory administration.

The NMC's decision has drawn mixed reactions. While the BJP and the Sangarsh Samiti welcomed the move, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party termed it a setback for the region.