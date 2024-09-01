BJP has set target of making one crore members in Rajasthan: Membership campaign convenor

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) The BJP has set a target of making one crore members in Rajasthan, the party's membership campaign state convenor Arun Chaturvedi said here on Sunday.

He said that the target of making one crore members has been set at all 51,000 booths in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the party's membership campaign on Monday from the BJP's central office in New Delhi.

On September 3, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state president Madan Rathore will start the campaign in the state.

Chaturvedi said that under the BJP's membership campaign, anyone can become a member by giving a missed call through the Namo app, website or scanning a QR code. This time, along with online, members will also be made through offline mode.

Workshops were organised by running a special campaign from August 20 to 31 across the state regarding the membership campaign. In these workshops, BJP workers were given special training and information about the campaign. Under this campaign, the party has set a target of making 200 members at every booth.