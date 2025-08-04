BJP has so much hatred for Nehru, even metro station not named after him: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the BJP's hatred for Jawaharlal Nehru is such that even the metro rail station close to the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai's Worli area does not bear the name of the country's first prime minister.

The Nehru Science Centre is a landmark of Mumbai but the station of Metro Line 3, an underground route also called Aqua line, is just called Science Museum station, he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further pointed out that a metro station on the Dahisar-Andheri route, also known as Line 7A and Red Line, is called Rashtriya Udayan as it is close to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (in Borivali).

The name of Sanjay Gandhi has, however, been omitted, Raut pointed out.

"If someone has so much hatred, then they are not capable of ruling the country," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader opined.

Raut also said Nitin Gadkari was the most intelligent minister in the BJP and at the Centre, but he feared if there will be action against the latter for "appreciating" Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

At an event in Nagpur on Sunday, the Union minister for road transport and highways had recalled the statements of Gandhiji and Nehru while he was speaking about creating more employment opportunities in Vidarbha.

"Nehruji used to say that we need maximum production, and Gandhiji used to say that we need maximum production with the involvement of maximum number of people," the senior BJP leader had said.

Raut also alleged the BJP wanted to create a Godhra like situation in Pahalgam and wanted the country to be engulfed in a Hindu-Muslim conflict. PTI PR BNM