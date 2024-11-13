BJP has strengthened its presence across all sections in J&K: Chugh

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday claimed the party has significantly strengthened its presence across all sections in the Union Territory and said the ongoing membership drive represents the party’s trust in democracy.

"The membership drive reflects the BJP’s trust in democracy, granting equal, performance-based opportunities for everyone to advance within the organization," Chugh said while addressing the party here.

He said the BJP celebrates this drive as ‘Sangathan Parv,’ a festival embraced with enthusiasm by the party workers.

Congratulating the BJP leaders for their strong performance in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Chugh said they now need to be ready to meet the voters' expectations in the region.

He emphasized that their commitment should be evident in their behaviour and they must safeguard the party's ideology at all costs.

Chugh praised the BJP activists for gathering support and votes from all areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The party has strengthened its presence considerably across all sections in the Union Territory," he said.

The BJP leader urged the party cadre to achieve the membership targets within the stipulated time to further strengthen the party and said this effort will directly contribute to positive outcomes in the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sat Sharma, the president of the BJP's J&K unit, in his address highlighted the party’s historic success achieved through consistent performance over time.

He noted the party’s dedicated cadre and committed leadership have led to its ever-increasing popularity, garnering support from all sections of the society.

"This dedication has enabled the BJP to become number one in terms of primary membership, surpassing China’s leading political party. Party workers should ensure maximum membership to fulfill their duty," he said. PTI AB AS AS