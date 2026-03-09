BJP has sucked Gujarat dry in its 30-year rule, claims Kejriwal; asks people to vote for AAP

Surat, Mar 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed the BJP "sucked Gujarat dry" in its 30-year rule and committed atrocities on those who questioned it.

Addressing booth level workers of the party here, he urged people in the state to bring about change by voting for AAP.

"The BJP is full of arrogance and has been committing atrocities on all those who questioned it on good governance. BJP has ruled the state for the last 30 years, and during this period it has sucked Gujarat dry. They gobbled up everything. If someone raises their voice, then they are subjected to atrocities, thrown in jail in false cases," the former Delhi chief minister alleged.

"Farmers are angry with the BJP (for atrocities at Haddad village last year), and want to take revenge in the election. They will teach the BJP a lesson across Gujarat (in the 2027 assembly polls)," he added.

Unlike those from the BJP and Congress, leaders of AAP come from simple families and not from families of politicians, he said.

"In AAP, your children will get tickets, and not the sons of politicians. This time people of Gujarat should take a pledge to bring about a change in the system and form their own government rather than vote for the BJP or Congress. Punjab has a government of the public, where you get free electricity for agriculture and household use, Rs 10 lakh health insurance. If you want free electricity here, form your own government," he said.

The youth in Gujarat are being fed spurious liquor and drugs whenever they ask the government for jobs, Kejriwal said and urged people to "wake up" and not continue voting for the BJP.

Kejriwal claimed 12 bridges collapsed in Gujarat in the last five years, but people of the state still refuse to wake up.

"People should repeat Visavadar across Gujarat, where a man hailing from a simple family was voted as AAP MLA," he said referring to Gopal Italia.

In Punjab, every woman will get Rs 1000 in their accounts every month, and this can happen in Gujarat as well if a people's government is formed, Kejriwal said.

"We have to save Gujarat for the coming generation. Our forefathers --Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, struggled and sacrificed their lives. We will all have to wake up and take responsibility. Youth must give two years of their life to the AAP, and see how we change Gujarat's fate," he said.