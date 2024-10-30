BJP has torn apart democracy, Constitution; wants to run UP through police: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the BJP government has torn apart democracy and the Constitution, while alleging that the ruling party wants to run Uttar Pradesh through the police.

Advertisment

Yadav said the limits of injustice were being crossed in the BJP rule and the police did not spare even those who had the book of justice in their hands, according to a statement.

"They (BJP) treated the lawyers in a barbaric manner. The police surrounded the lawyers in the courtroom and behaved violently. Many lawyers have suffered serious injuries," he said.

Yadav said when the police administration is behaving so ruthlessly with the lawyers, then one can imagine how its behaviour and conduct would be with the general public.

Advertisment

On Tuesday in the Ghaziabad court premises, the police lathi-charged lawyers after some of them had arguments with a judge.

"The ruthlessness with which the BJP government's autocratic police lathi-charged and beat up unarmed lawyers in Ghaziabad is highly condemnable," Yadav said.

"The BJP government has torn apart democracy and the Constitution and it wants to run Uttar Pradesh through the police. The BJP government is doing injustice to every section one by one.

Advertisment

"At the behest of the BJP government, the police want to establish a reign of fear and terror in the state. Deaths are occurring continuously in police custody.

He alleged that under the BJP government, the police are harassing the people instead of helping them. The state government has also destroyed the dignity of the justice system, he also said.

Yadav said there is discrimination in the BJP government and youths were not getting jobs. The BJP people themselves know that the party traps people and it does negative politics, he said.

Advertisment

On the Milkipur bypoll, which has been put on hold due to a court case, Yadav said it was deliberately done as the BJP saw its defeat in the internal survey. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS