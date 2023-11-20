BJP has used Sanatan Dharma, religion for political motives: Congress leader

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Congress leader Lokesh Sharma on Monday attacked the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan, alleging that the party has used Sanatan Dharma and religion for political motives. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's perception that there is a wave in favour of the BJP in the state is an illusion and urged him to interact with people to understand the ground reality.

"Prime Minister Modi should also first address incidents of atrocities against women in BJP-ruled states such as Manipur and Uttar Pradesh before defaming Rajasthan," Sharma said.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress government in the state on issues of leak of government recruitment question paper leaks, crime against women and corruption. Sharma, who is the co-chairman of Pradesh Congress Committee's central poll war room, said people will teach the BJP a lesson for "exploiting Sanatan Dharma and Rajasthan's culture for political motives".

Highlighting the Congress government's programmes, he said the Ashok Gehlot dispensation has worked for the people of the state in the last five years and on the basis of the works, the Congress will form government again.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and results will be announced on December 3. PTI SDA ANB ANB