BJP has weakened India economically, socially: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Mar 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of weakening the nation both economically and socially.

"The country has become weak due to the spread of hatred in society. Their (BJP's) conduct, language, and behaviour are weakening society and creating a rift," Yadav said at a press conference.

He further criticised the BJP for its handling of the market, saying, "They are weakening the entire market by handing it over to others. When the market is no longer in your hands, who will do business? Others are coming to our country and taking over our entire market." "The BJP has weakened the country economically as well as socially," he said.

Yadav also took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent statements, calling him a "tees mar khan" (someone who boasts of their actions without substance).

"Our chief minister is Tees Mar Khan. I’m saying this because he loves the number 30. How many died, 30; how much business was done, 30 crores. This kind of 'Tees Mar Khan' type of accounting can be given by no one except our CM," he said.

Yadav, the former UP CM was referring to the recent claim made by the state government that 30 people had died in a stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Additionally, during the recent assembly session, CM Adityanath claimed that a boatman in Prayagraj earned a net profit of 30 crores during the grand event.

The SP chief also questioned Adityanath's statement that lakhs of students in Prayagraj earned money by ferrying devotee on the motorcycle during the Kumbh.

"The CM says that he has provided employment to lakhs of youth preparing for government jobs in Allahabad. Someone please explain to me when did the government decide that private vehicles can be used as commercial ones? And does this mean that youth will now get employment after 144 years," he said, mocking the UP government's claim that the recent Maha Kumbh was held after 144 years.

The former CM further accused the BJP of spreading hatred and propaganda, particularly targeting the Muslim community.

"I want to tell all the people that right now they are spreading hatred towards the Muslim community. In the coming time, they will spread hatred towards the PDA (Backward, Dalits, and Minorities) family," he asserted, adding that the Samajwadi Party would come to power in the state in 2027.