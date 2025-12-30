BJP hatching conspiracy over JSSC-CGL exams, playing with youth's future: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Dec 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday alleged that the opposition BJP was hatching a conspiracy over JSSC-CGL exams, and playing with the future of the youth.

He was addressing people during the distribution of appointment letters among 1,910 candidates who qualified the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination.

"I hadn't even dreamt that the opposition could stoop to such a level that they would hatch conspiracies and play with the future of the youth," Soren said.

He alleged that the BJP had not created employment opportunities during its rule in the state.

Soren also accused the BJP-led Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand.

"Thousands of crores of rupees of Jharkhand are pending with the Centre, including several crores under MGNREGA. They did not do anything over the dues but changed the scheme's name," he said.

Soren alleged that "while there is social and religious tension in BJP-ruled states, Jharkhand is progressing in peace and harmony, and will soon be among the leading states of the country".

The Jharkhand High Court on December 3 dismissed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the alleged leak of the question paper of the JSSC-CGL examination conducted last year, and directed the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) to declare results and initiate the recruitment process.

Soren alleged that donations were collected in the name of the court processes to put hurdles on the announcement of results.

"Donations were taken from young people, poor and destitute children. I found out that these people had collected donations worth crores of rupees. But next time, we won't hear any of this. Next time, whoever tries to deceive and coax will straightaway go to jail," he said, without naming anyone.

The JMM had earlier alleged that the BJP was behind the petition seeking the CBI probe, and the collection of donations.

The JSSC-CGL exams were conducted on January 28, 2024. However, it was subsequently known that the question papers of the exams were allegedly leaked.

Those exams were cancelled and the JSSC conducted the tests afresh on September 21 and 22, during which allegations of question paper leak were raised again. Over six lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. The High Court in December last year ordered the authorities not to publish the final result of the JSSC-CGL examination.

"The officials of JSSC and the police made honest efforts and cleared layer by layer, presenting their sides to the court. And that is the result -- today there is a smile on all your faces," the CM said.

"When we came to power in December 2019, you all know how challenging the past years of our tenure have been. Yet, we did not stop, and the trust and support of millions of youth like you remained with us, because of which we came to power again," Soren added. PTI SAN SAN ACD