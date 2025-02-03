BJP headed to massive poll victory in Delhi, like Maharashtra, Haryana: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The BJP is headed for a massive poll victory in Delhi, similar to what happened recently in Maharashtra and Haryana, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Goyal accused the AAP government in Delhi of depriving the people of the capital of clean drinking water, air and failing to fulfil its promises, such as rejuvenating the Yamuna river.

"All sections of people have faith in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his guarantees. February 5 is going to be a milestone for the BJP and a golden day for the people of Delhi," the Union commerce and industry minister said.

People now want a government that delivers and serves, rather than engaging in fights and obstructing development in Delhi, he added.

"Like the victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, the BJP is poised for a massive mandate in all the seats in Delhi, including those that were earlier considered tough for the party," Goyal said, citing the huge turnouts at the campaign rallies held by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda.

All sections of people in Delhi, including Purvanchalis, Uttarkahandis and other migrant communities as well as native Delhiites, have made up their minds to support the BJP, he claimed.

A video on the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the unmet promises of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was played at the press conference.

Goyal accused the AAP government of depriving Delhi of development by blocking schemes like Ayushman Bharat and not providing permanent housing to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He lauded the Modi government at the Centre, saying it implemented development projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Delhi, and added that it goes on to show that the prime minister cares for the people of the city and their interests.

The Union Budget presented recently has nearly exempted the entire middle class from the burden of income tax, Goyal pointed out.

The People of Delhi wish to re-live the era of former BJP chief ministers Madan Lal Khurana and Sahib Singh Verma, when the city experienced a wave of development, and they are now ready to give another chance to the BJP.

The BJP that first came to power in Delhi in 1993 has not won Assembly polls in the capital for more than 25 years. Making all-out efforts at gaining power in Delhi, the saffron outfit is pitted against the ruling AAP and the Congress, in a triangular contest for the 70 Assembly seats.

Voting for the polls are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8. PTI VIT RC