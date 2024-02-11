BJP heading towards sweeping victory in Himachal in Lok Sabha polls: Party leader

Shimla, Feb 11 (PTI) Noting that the economy has been growing at a rapid pace under the Narendra Modi government, Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Karan Nanda on Sunday said the party is heading towards a sweeping victory in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Participating in the party's "Gaon Chalo" programme at Kelston polling booth in Shimla, the state party media in-charge said India's economy had remained stagnant during the Congress-led United Progressing Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014.

The economy has been growing at a rapid pace since the BJP came to power, with foreign direct investment (FDI) almost doubling from 305 billion dollars to 596.5 billion dollars, he said.

The number of start-ups has risen from 350 to 1,17,257 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The "Gaon Chalo" programme, launched by BJP national president J P Nadda from Yol polling booth in Palampur, is being organised in all polling booths in the state to inform people about the achievements and policies of the BJP government, Nanda said in a statement issued here.

He said that the BJP is heading towards a sweeping victory in Himachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls as people trust the guarantees of Prime Minister Modi and are happy with his performance.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May. PTI BPL SMN