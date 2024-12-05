BJP held Maharashtra to ransom for 12 days with impasse on CM: Ambadas Danve

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday said the BJP held Maharashtra to ransom for 12 days by not declaring who will be chief minister despite being close to a majority in the assembly.

The BJP failed to provide leadership to the state, alleged Danve, the leader of opposition in the legislative council.

"The state was held to ransom for 12 days despite the BJP having a clear mandate. There are many pending issues before the state," Danve said.

In the results declared on November 23, the BJP won 132 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls, followed by Shiv Sena (57), NCP (41). The opposition Shiv Sena UBT won 20, Congress 16 and NCP SP (10).

He said there was confusion on whether Eknath Shinde was going to become the CM or wanted to become one and whether he was blackmailing the BJP. Shinde took oath a deputy CM on Thursday.

Danve also took a dig at Shinde and said his name was missing in the invitation extended by the government for the swearing-in ceremony.

Shinde, who headed the previous government, was unwilling to serve as deputy chief minister in the new dispensation.

However, he gave in after Devendra Fadnavis as well as Shiv Sena MLAs urged Shinde to join the government. PTI PR BNM