BJP hell-bent on making India's condition worse than Pakistan: Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) Slamming the BJP for “destroying” the Indian economy through “wrong policies”, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the saffron party was hell-bent on making the country's condition “worse than neighbouring Pakistan”.

Addressing the assembly on the concluding day of the monsoon session, he accused the BJP of playing "vote-bank politics” by dividing people in the name of religion.

"The country is passing through a difficult phase; the economy is in peril, due to the wrong policies of the BJP-led central government.They are hell-bent on making the country's condition worse than Pakistan," Soren said.

He also said the people of Ayodhya gave a befitting reply to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls for “dividing the country” on religious lines.

Amid protest by BJP members in the House against his comments, Soren said the country's assets were being rampantly sold while farmers' lives were at stake. PTI NAM/SAN RBT