BJP hellbent on defaming Rajasthan, crimes much higher in Madhya Pradesh: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday lashed out at the BJP over its claims of "deteriorating" law and order in Rajasthan and accused the saffron party of defaming the state.

Gogoi, a Congress MP from Assam, also claimed that BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is far worse than Rajasthan in terms of crimes.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Gogoi said, "Madhya Pradesh is one such state where crime is a lot higher than in Rajasthan. What is painful is that the BJP is hellbent on defaming Rajasthan." The BJP has repeatedly targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over "deteriorating" law and order, especially crimes against women.

Arun Singh, the BJP's Rajasthan in-charge, has said heinous cases of rape and murder of minor girls have taken place in Rajasthan but senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge never said a word.

"Such heinous crimes have taken place only in Rajasthan. If there is 'jungle raj' anywhere in the country, it is in Rajasthan," Singh said at a press conference on Saturday.

Gogoi, however, dismissed the BJP's allegations and claimed that the people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to return the Congress to power.

He said the Congress stood by the wrestlers when they protested against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but the saffron party has taken no action against him.

The wrestlers have accused Singh -- the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh -- of sexually exploiting women grapplers. Singh, however, has denied the charges.

Gogoi, the chairperson of the Congress' screening committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections, further claimed more people attended party chief Kharge's recent Bhilwara rally and Vadra's meeting in Niwai on Sunday than those of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He added that the screening committee is in the state for two days after an earlier four-day visit.

Gogoi said there are 52 seats from where the Congress has repeatedly lost elections and added that the party aims to win many of those in the upcoming polls.

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan by the year end. PTI SDA SZM