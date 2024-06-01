BJP helped TMC in seventh phase of LS polls in Bengal, claims CPI(M)

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) The CPI(M) accused the BJP of helping the Trinamool Congress in the nine constituencies that went to polls in West Bengal on Saturday alleging electoral malpractices by the ruling party in the state during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammad Salim alleged that the polling in the Diamond Harbour constituency, where TMC's Abhishek Banerjee is seeking a third consecutive term, was a farce.

"BJP has taken TMC on its lap in the seventh phase," he said, addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) headquarters here.

Salim claimed that the BJP went into a shell in the state during the seventh phase of polling, maintaining that it was the Left-Congress combine which fought tooth and nail against the TMC in this phase of elections in Bengal.

He alleged that the TMC workers and supporters indulged in intimidation and "large-scale proxy voting" in the elections to the nine of the 42 constituencies in West Bengal that went to polls in the seventh phase.

"Our candidates and workers fought to the hilt and ensured that democracy is not decimated in the state," Salim said.

He demanded countermanding of elections in the Diamond Harbour constituency, alleging electoral malpractices by the TMC and that the administration and the EC did not act to ensure free and fair polls in the constituency.

"There was no election in Diamond Harbour, it was a farce," the CPI(M) leader said.

"We had earlier informed the EC about the situation in Diamond Harbour, despite that no preventive action was taken," Salim said.

He claimed that the central forces deployed there acted as onlookers and did not do anything to ensure voters' confidence.

Salim also alleged that disturbances were caused to intimidate Left workers and that large-scale proxy voting took place in Jadavpur, Basirhat, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar constituencies.

"Large-scale proxy voting took place despite our complaints to the EC," the CPI(M) state secretary said.

He also claimed that the EC could not ensure free and fair polls in Sandeshkhali within the Basirhat constituency. The area was rocked by protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women by some local TMC leaders.

The TMC leadership later claimed that the allegations were not true and that these were engineered by the BJP.

The TMC's Diamond Harbour candidate, Abhishek Banerjee, during the day, expressed optimism about achieving a significant victory margin.

"I have set a target of over 4 lakh votes," he added.