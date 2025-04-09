BJP, Hindu outfits block highway in Karnataka's Bhatkal over 'police assault'

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 9 (PTI) The BJP and several Hindu organisations staged a highway blockade in Bhatkal, protesting against an alleged assault on a Hindu activist by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Uttara Kannada district.

The protest, which began on Tuesday night, continued into the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

According to BJP leaders, Srinivas Naik, said to be associated with a Hindu organisation, was allegedly assaulted by the district police chief on Tuesday evening.

In a statement shared on social media, BJP leaders alleged that there has been a pattern of police action targeting BJP workers and Hindu activists since the Congress government came to power in the state.

They claimed that false cases are being filed, and activists are being harassed.

They also criticised the state government's silence on the matter, particularly its inaction against SP Narayan of the Uttara Kannada district, and demanded accountability and disciplinary measures.

In a post on his ‘X’ handle, State BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra expressed anger over party leaders and workers being targeted by the police.

In a post on his 'X' handle, State BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra expressed anger over party leaders and workers being targeted by the police.

He said, "It is anybody's guess that the police are carrying out these brutal assaults under direct instructions from the Karnataka state government. The government is using brute force to subjugate opposition party leaders and workers in the state."