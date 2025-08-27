BJP hits back at Rahul, says his family is 'chor' while PM Modi pure like Gangajal

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi pure like the holy waters of the Ganga as it hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for denunciation of the 'Gujarat model' and alleged that the Gandhi family is the most corrupt and "chor" family.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's fierce attack on Gandhi came after he alleged that the Gujarat model, projected by the ruling party as a showpiece for growth when Modi was the state's chief minister, was "all about vote chori" during his public meetings in Bihar.

"If there is one family that is the most corrupt and 'chor' (thief), then it is the 'nakli' (fake) Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in corruption cases," Bhatia alleged and reminded Rahul Gandhi how his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan against PM Modi had backfired.

Modi is "pure like the Gangajal" as he is fully dedicated to the service of people, the BJP spokesperson said, charging Rahul Gandhi with levelling an unfounded allegation and using tasteless language against the prime minister in his meetings.

The Congress leader had run "chowkidar chor hai" campaign against the prime minister during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but people handed Gandhi's party a big defeat and he had to apologise to the Supreme Court for misquoting it, Bhatia said.

"The Gandhi family is corrupt and liar," the BJP leader said.

Speaking to reporters, he accused the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha of using indecorous language against those holding constitutional positions like Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and inviting to his campaign against alleged "vote chori" in Bihar leaders who have made in the past "derogatory" comments on people from the state.

Leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who heads the DMK, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, both from the Congress, have "insulted" people of Bihar but Gandhi is making them star campaigners in his programme, he said.

The Congress is showing respect to these leaders, but people of Bihar will give the party a befitting reply during the assembly elections, expected to be held in October-November, Bhatia said.

He said the BJP will build this into a big campaign and will not tolerate any insult to Bihar.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, he said Gandhi never uses decent language or acts in accordance with constitutional propriety. He alleged that the national flag was trampled upon during Gandhi's campaign as well.

Gandhi, whose fortnight-long yatra against special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has three more days to go, said, "I have come out with lots of evidence to suggest that votes have been stolen for the benefit of the BJP. In the days to come, I will come up with more evidence." He also said the "Gujarat model" was “all about 'vote chori'. The BJP started stealing people's votes from there. The BJP, Modi and Shah win polls by stealing votes with the help of the EC”. PTI KR RT