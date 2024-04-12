BJP hits out at Congress for allegedly giving twist to Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

Bengaluru: As the NIA arrested two key accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Café blast case in West Bengal on Friday, the BJP lashed out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka for allegedly trying to give a twist to the incident and portray it as an outcome of business rivalry.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were traced to their hideout near Kolkata, and apprehended by an NIA team Addressing reporters here, BJP state General Secretary Ashwath Narayan Gowda alleged that the Congress had given statements that diverted the attention of the investigation teams.

“The Congress called the incident an outcome of business rivalry. They gave similar statements after the cooker bomb blast case in Mangaluru and called the accused ‘innocent’," Gowda said, alleging that the Congress has "no concern for public safety and national security".

He went on to allege that when a BJP worker from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district was summoned for questioning in connection with the cafe blast case, the Congress tried to portray it as if the BJP was behind the blast.

"Karnataka is becoming a hub of terror activities and terrorists are finding a safe haven in the states ruled by the political parties of the INDIA bloc," Gowda alleged. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara should answer about the responsibility of Congress and its INDIA bloc partners on national security." Ten people were injured in the blast at the popular Bengaluru eatery on March 1.