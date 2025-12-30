BJP hits out at NC govt for appointing retired official as OSD to J-K Assembly Speaker

Srinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday criticised the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government for appointing a retired official as the officer on special duty (OSD) to Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said the appointment of Bashir Ahmad, a retired official, as OSD to the speaker is an insensitive and anti-youth move.

"At a time, when thousands of educated youths are waiting for government jobs and many are turning overage, rehiring retirees sends a wrong and demoralising message," Thakur said.

He said instead of creating opportunities for the younger generation, the government is indulging in "comfort appointments", exposing its disconnect from ground realities.

He urged the government to focus on filling vacant posts through transparent recruitment and prioritising opportunities for youth rather than recycling retired officials.