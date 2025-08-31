BJP hits streets in Bihar to protest against 'abuses' hurled at PM

Patna, Aug 31 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday took to the streets in Bihar to protest against alleged use of abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state.

A protest march was taken out in the afternoon by the BJP women's wing, led by national vice-president Pooja Kapil Mishra.

"In Indian culture, insult to a mother is never tolerated. The agitations will continue till Rahul Gandhi and (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav tender an apology,” Mishra said.

In the evening, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took part in a candle march, and declared that "the Congress and its allies will be punished by Bihar's women for the insult to the PM's deceased mother".

The saffron party has come down heavily on the Congress, after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

While the accused has since been arrested, the issue saw BJP workers trading blows with their counterparts in the Congress here a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, preparations were in full swing for the conclusion of the yatra, when the former Congress president will be in the state capital for a foot march from the Gandhi Maidan to a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the vicinity of the Patna High Court.

"History will be made tomorrow when people from places far and wide will converge here for Rahul Gandhi's fight against the authoritarian regime," asserted Shakil Ahmed Khan, Leader of Congress in the Bihar assembly.

A huge canopy has been erected at Gandhi Maidan, a public park that has been witness to many an epoch-making event.

Tent houses are also in place for supporters who have come from remote corners of Bihar, and, according to Khan, "even from adjoining Uttar Pradesh". PTI NAC RBT