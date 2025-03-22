BJP hold rally protesting women being allowed to work in bars

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) The women's wing of the BJP on Saturday held a rally here protesting the passage of a bill in the West Bengal Assembly allowing women to work in bars.

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress government was unable to provide job opportunities to women in the state, BJP women's cell leader Falguni Patra maintained that this is the reason that such steps are being taken by the ruling dispensation.

The rally was held from College Square in north Kolkata to the Excise department headquarters at Bowbazar, a distance of about two kilometres.

The West Bengal assembly on Wednesday passed the bill to allow women to work in bars by amending the Bengal Excise Act, 1909.

"The state has failed to provide security to women in various spheres of life and now they are being driven to work in such places where their safety can get breached," Patra said. PTI AMR RG