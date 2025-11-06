BJP holds 2-day workshop to chalk out strategy for 2027 Himachal assembly polls

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP organised a two-day workshop to formulate a booth-level strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections, and attacked the state's Congress government for allegedly discontinuing welfare schemes launched by the previous saffron party dispensation.

The workshop, held under the chairmanship of state BJP president Rajeev Bindal in Baddi near Solan, concluded on Thursday. It trained party workers, including office bearers, social media and IT teams, and members of various cells on how the BJP intends to expand its reach among all sections of society.

Addressing the gathering, Bindal said the conclusion of the workshop marks the BJP's entry into "election mode" and asserted that the party will strengthen its presence across more than 8,000 booths to promote welfare schemes and policies launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He attacked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly discontinuing various public welfare schemes, which were launched during the previous tenure of the saffron party.

He also took a dig at the party for failing to reconstitute the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, a year after it was dissolved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on November 6, 2024.

He said several senior officers in the state government were holding additional charges, comparing the situation to the Congress party, where "many were working without any permanent roles." Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, who attended the workshop on its second day as a special invitee, said the BJP is moving forward with its 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' campaign.

He said the BJP would expose the "anti-people" policies of the Congress government and claimed that the people of the state would not allow the current dispensation to return to power in 2027.

Thakur said the main responsibility of every BJP worker is to take the policies of the party and Prime Minister Modi to every household. PTI/COR RHL