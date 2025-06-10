BJP holds 'chaupal' in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, urges women to follow Col Qureshi's footsteps

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The BJP's Minority Morcha on Tuesday held a 'chaupal' in Shaheen Bagh and urged Muslim women of the area to follow in the footsteps of Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the nation on Operation Sindoor last month.
The event was organised as part of the party's outreach campaign on the first anniversary of the BJP-led Central government's third term.
According to a statement issued by the BJP, the chaupal, or community gathering, aimed to connect Muslim women with the armed forces, raise awareness about the different government schemes, and promote constitutional literacy.
Addressing the gathering, Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui said the bravery of Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh showcased Indian women's courage and leadership to the world.
“Our daughters should join the armed forces, take military training, become Agniveers, and bring glory to their families, communities, and the nation through their work," Siddiqui said.
Citing the example of Qureshi, who, along with Singh, led India's press briefings on Operation Sindoor, Siddiqui said, “When Allah is pleased with someone, he gives them daughters. So those daughters should be made strong, educated, and independent... Just like Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the daughter of our society, who studied and moved forward. Today, she has shown the power of Indian women to the entire world.” Siddiqui also distributed copies of the Constitution at the event and urged people to read it.
“If we understand the Constitution, no one can threaten or exploit us; we will also be able to understand our responsibilities and rights,” he said.
The Minority Morcha will take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “development chariot” to the last person in society, he said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly implemented the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. It is our responsibility to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society,” Siddiqui said.
The event at Shaheen Bagh, which in December 2019 became the epicentre of rousing protests against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, was attended by Delhi Minority Morcha president Anees Abbasi, BJP leader Manish Chaudhary, and other office-bearers of the party.