BJP holds core committee meet on Rajya Sabha elections

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday convened a meeting of its core committee to draw up its strategy for the next month's Rajya Sabha elections for seven seats in Maharashtra.

The meeting was held at 'Varsha', the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, party sources said.

The BJP has decided to field four candidates for the biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament, the sources said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, an ally, is also expected to be in the fray with the BJP's support, while the party is working on how to ensure the victory of its sixth candidate, said a leader.

" Going by the present strength in the Assembly, we can easily win five seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can win one," he said.

"We are discussing some names (of candidates), but it would not be appropriate to reveal them at this stage," the leader added. PTI ND KRK