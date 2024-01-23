BJP holds first SEC meeting to debate electoral roadmap for LS polls in JK

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday held the first meeting of its state election committee (SEC) to discuss grassroot-level roadmap for the party’s electoral success with a thumping majority in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who chaired the meeting, said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a "challenge" for the BJP.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a challenge for the BJP as the party has to maintain victory on the seats already won in the last elections and increase the tally by winning other seats," he said.

Raina said the role of every department is very important for achieving the desired results.

The meeting was attended by Cluster In-charge Lok Sabha elections and former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and the incharges and co-incharges of different departments constituted for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Raina said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders assigned different responsibilities for the Lok Sabha elections and added there is a need to devote more time to contribute to the party’s electoral success with a thumping majority.

Singh, who gave details of the working of the various departments of the BJP towards the target, stressed upon the party leaders to prepare themselves fully to discharge their duties more effectively.

He also focused on better coordination among different departments of the party which have been constituted recently.

BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul shared the details of the departments constituted for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the party leaders' past experience will obviously bring better results in the polls. PTI AB AS AS AS