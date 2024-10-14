BJP holds Maharashtra core group meeting

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The BJP top brass, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, on Monday held a meeting of the party's core group from Maharashtra, deliberations that came days after its morale-boosting victory in the Haryana Assembly polls.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde were among those who attended the meeting as the saffron party strategised over its campaign for the Assembly polls expected to be held in the state next month.

Sources said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to consolidate the Other Backward Classes (OBC) together with various other communities to take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Sharad Pawar.

The saffron party is also hopeful of winning over a big chunk of Maratha votes, along with its allies -- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also approaching the Maharashtra polls with micro-management, a strategy that paid rich dividends in Haryana, while announcing a host of welfare measures targeting different communities and regions.

The MVA trounced the NDA in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier in the year by winning 30 seats against its rival's 17.

However, the NDA has drawn heart from its almost equal vote share with the MVA and the way it turned the tables on the opposition in Haryana to gain confidence about its prospects in the politically-crucial state of Maharashtra.

The Congress was tipped by most exit polls to win the Haryana polls but the BJP stunned pollsters with its focus on a community and constituency-specific campaign.

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the poll dates for Maharashtra soon.