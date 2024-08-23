BJP holds meet on Jammu and Kashmir polls

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Friday held a long meeting with party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir as the party narrows down the list of probable candidates for the coming assembly polls and fine tune their strategy.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, Devender Singh Rana, and Union minister Jitendra Singh were among others who were part of the consultation.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy and Ram Madhav, the party's poll in-charges for the state, and its national general secretary Tarun Chugh were part of the deliberations as well.

The BJP's Central Election Committee is expected to meet in a few days to finalise its candidates for Haryana, and J-K polls.

The 90-member assembly of the Union Territory is going to the polls in three phases on September 18 and 25 and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4.

In the last assembly election held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

The party is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the National Conference, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014. PTI KR VN VN