BJP holds meeting ahead of PM's Kashmir rail launch; NC hails project as historic milestone

Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Wednesday convened a meeting at Katra, the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kashmir rail service later this week.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, Anji bridge and flag off the first Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar on Friday.

A senior leader of the ruling National Conference (NC) described the launch as a historic milestone and said "this ambitious rail project is not just a triumph of engineering but a powerful symbol of unity, linking Kashmir with the rest of the country through an all-weather lifeline".

As the prime minister is scheduled to address a public rally after the flag-off ceremony, senior BJP leaders led by J-K president Sat Sharma dashed to Katra and held a meeting to review the arrangements, a party leader said.

Sharma congratulated the people of J-K and the nation on this momentous development, calling it a long-awaited step toward realising the dream of rail connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

He emphasised that under Modi's visionary leadership, infrastructure development in J-K has progressed in a time-bound and mission-mode manner. "The inauguration of the Chenab Bridge and the launch of the Vande Bharat train to Srinagar reflect the Modi government's unwavering commitment to development, national integration and regional empowerment," he said.

The leaders agreed that these initiatives will enhance connectivity, boost tourism, facilitate trade and open up employment opportunities, ushering in a new era of economic growth for the region.

Sharma also highlighted the emotional significance of the rail link, noting that pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra will now find it easier to extend their journey to the Kashmir Valley, further strengthening national unity. Later, the senior BJP leaders held a meeting with top officials of the civil administration to take stock of the preparations regarding the upcoming visit of the prime minister, the spokesman said.

NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said the inauguration of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is a landmark moment in the journey of national integration and development for J-K.

"The completion of USBRL reflects the nation's unwavering resolve to connect every corner of the country through world-class infrastructure. This ambitious rail project is not just a triumph of engineering but a powerful symbol of unity, linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country through an all-weather lifeline," he said at a separate meeting of party functionaries at Katra.

Gupta said the project was conceptualised and initiated during the tenure of party president Farooq Abdullah as chief minister, with the goal of connecting Kashmir with the rest of India through an all-weather and reliable rail network. "This engineering marvel not only signifies a leap in infrastructure but also promises to boost tourism, economic activity and regional integration," he said.

Calling the upcoming event historic, Gupta said the inauguration by the prime minister should be celebrated with great pomp and pride, as it will give a huge fillip to tourism, trade, employment and economic development, acting as a game-changer for the region.

"June 6 is not just a date but it is also the culmination of a vision that began over four decades ago and the nation deserves full credit for this transformative milestone," he said.

He called upon the NC office-bearers and party workers to ensure good participation on the occasion to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.