Top BJP leaders meet in Delhi as polling underway for 5th phase

New Delhi: A meeting of senior BJP leaders, presided over party president JP Nadda, was underway here at the party headquarters on Monday.

The meeting is learnt to have been called to review the party's performance so far in the election, which is in its fifth phase, and devise strategy for the remaining phases.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretaries Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, party IT department head Amit Malviya, national media in-charge Anil Baluni, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among those who are in the meeting.