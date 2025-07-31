BJP holds meeting of former MPs and MLAs ahead of local body polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Maharashtra on Wednesday held a key meeting of its former members of Parliament and legislative assembly at its state headquarters here, focusing on preparedness for the local body polls likely to be held later this year.

The meeting was held under the leadership of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

Elections to various local bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are likely to be held later this year.

As part of the strategy, each former parliamentarian and legislator has been assigned the responsibility of adopting one mandal (party unit) to help strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, a statement from the party said.

During the deliberations, a district-wise review of organisational status was conducted.

Emphasis was laid on booth-level mobilisation, assigning responsibilities to office-bearers, and planning outreach campaigns.

The party also stressed the importance of energising its cadre and ensuring that welfare schemes of the central and state governments reach the people effectively, the release said. PTI MR GK