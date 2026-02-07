BJP holds meeting to prepare for GBA polls, confident of winning all five corporations

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Karnataka BJP on Saturday held a meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming polls to five corporations under the GBA and expressed confidence about winning all of them.

The party also plans to hold discussions with alliance partner JD(S) in the coming days regarding the way forward for both parties in the Greater Bengaluru Authority polls.

The meeting at the party office here was attended by GBA election in-charge Ram Madhav, co-in-charges Satish Poonia and Sanjay Upadhyay, state president B Y Vijayendra, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, legislators, MPs, and city office bearers, among others.

"Whenever the polls are held, the BJP will win all five corporations, despite the Congress' conspiracies, as opportunities and situations favour the party," Vijayendra said.

"It was discussed at the meeting to prepare for the polls by starting the process of candidate selection at the earliest. Also, a team of senior leaders should be formed to hold discussions with alliance partner JD(S) and seek their opinion," he added.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that on February 28 and March 1, a separate meeting of party leaders from all five corporations under the GBA will be called.

"By seeking the opinions and advice of local party leaders and workers, and by discussing the process of candidate selection, we have decided to move ahead," he added.

Noting that a detailed discussion was held on how Bengaluru—the garden city—has been turned into a "garbage city," the BJP chief alleged that the Congress government and the in-charge minister, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, have failed to prioritise the city's development.

"This should be taken seriously because Bengaluru is a world-renowned city. It is unfortunate that the government has shown such neglect toward the city's development," he claimed, also accusing the Congress administration of "corruption".

Vijayendra said the government, unable to fill the city's potholes, is now discussing tunnel roads, and he also highlighted the problem of rising prices.

"As a result of all this, the people of Bengaluru are deeply frustrated with the Congress government," he said, also criticising Shivakumar’s "dismissive attitude" toward issues recently raised by apartment welfare associations. "The public is closely watching all of this," he added.

Highlighting various development works and grants provided for Bengaluru when the BJP was in power, Vijayendra said these facts must be effectively communicated to the public, while also highlighting the "failures" of the Congress government.

"With a pledge that the BJP should come to power in all five corporations under the GBA, we are moving ahead," he said.

Asked about JD(S)'s demand for the number of seats in the GBA polls, Vijayendra said that without discussing these matters in public, a team of party leaders will hold discussions with JD(S) leaders. "We will resolve everything. It's not an issue," he added.

Responding to a question on the alliance with JD(S), and citing an earlier statement by that party chief and former PM H D Deve Gowda about going solo, he said, "He (Gowda) is a senior leader and has given his opinion; others have also shared theirs." "We are a national party and must abide by the direction of our national leadership. We will discuss everything and then move forward," he added. PTI KSU SSK