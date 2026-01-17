BJP holds mega protest rally against Karnataka govt over Ballari violence, seeks CBI probe

Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 17 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Saturday held a mega protest rally targeting the Congress government in Karnataka over the alleged breakdown of law and order in the state, following the clashes in Ballari that led to the death of a person.

BJP leaders demanded the arrest of Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy in connection with the clashes and sought the transfer of the investigation into the case to the CBI.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayana Swamy, MP Basavaraj Bommai, Janardhan Reddy, former Minister B Sriramulu were among those present at the event.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leaders visited the residence of Congress worker Rajashekar, who was killed in the incident, during which Jananrdhan Reddy's wife handed over Rs 10 lakh to the mother of the deceased, according to party sources.

Addressing the mega protest, Vijayendra said, "Under the Congress administration, the law and order in the state has completely deteriorated. Taking note of several such incidents along with Ballari clashes, the BJP has organised this protest meeting against this shameless government." Alleging the collapse of the law and order situation in the state under the Congress, he said, "police stations in the state have turned into Congress offices, so the atrocities of anti-national forces and anti-social elements have increased. They need to be taught a lesson." Clarifying that the party is not opposed to the 'padayatre' (foot march) proposed by Janardhan Reddy and his confidant Sriramulu, in protest against the Congress government, the state BJP chief said the party's state core committee has apprised the central leadership of the plan.

In his address, Ashoka questioned the Congress government over the delay in the arrest of persons involved in the killing of a person during the Ballari clashes and those who were behind the firing of bullets in front of Janardhan Reddy's residence.

"Just two more years are left for this Congress government. I'm warning the officers that you cannot play such games for long. Justice is justice and police have failed to deliver justice in the Ballari case," he said.

Claiming that attempts are on to close this case, the opposition leader said, "police stations and government offices are becoming extensions of Congress offices today." Deputy CM D K Shivakumar had come here in support of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy, who threatened to "burn Ballari" and targeted Janardhan Reddy and Sriramulu. "They (Congress) are doing such things because they fear that they won't come back to power." Ashoka warned that the BJP would raise the issue in the Assembly and fight until justice is provided.

Tension had prevailed in parts of Ballari on January 1 night after supporters of Ballari City Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and Gangavati BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy allegedly clashed over a banner installation issue. The situation turned violent with alleged stone-pelting and firing of bullets, leaving one person, a Congress worker, dead.

The incident reportedly began after supporters of Bharath Reddy allegedly installed a banner related to the Valmiki statue unveiling in front of Janardhan Reddy’s residence in Ballari.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai alleged that in the last 2.5 years, the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state and there are instances of rape every day.

Addressing the gathering, Janardhan Reddy said despite attempts by Congress MLA Bharath Reddy and associates to "kill" him, the state government has not arrested him.

"We are demanding a CBI probe because the DSP and ASP of Ballari are colluding with Bharath Reddy," he alleged, adding there is no law and order here.

Claiming that no action was taken against DSP and ASP of Ballari, he demanded their suspension.

"Bharath Reddy's gunmen killed Rajashekar and the MLA is responsible for it, he should be arrested and the case should be handed over to the CBI probe," Janardhan Reddy said, adding that "today's protest meet is only the beginning and the protests will continue until our demands are met." Sriramulu, in his address, said the protest is not meant for seeking protection for Janardhan Reddy, but for the people of Ballari and Kalyana Karnataka region.

He also targeted the police over their alleged inaction in arresting Congress MLA Bharath Reddy and his associates involved in the incident. PTI KSU ROH