BJP holds membership drive in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) BJP conducted a massive membership drive in Rajasthan on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

BJP state president Madan Rathore visited Dausa and addressed a group of people at a booth there and encouraged them to join the party, saying it was like a family.

Speaking about Upadhyay, Rathore said that he gave a new idea to the society.

"Upadhyay had said that politics should be thought of as a service to the people, as what we do for our family. Everyone should get the facilities which I get. Everyone should get a house, food, employment, medical facilities and a chance to progress," he said.

Rathore said that there are many political parties in the world but it is Modi who decided that everyone should get food and house, employment and a chance to work.

"It takes time. It has to be done gradually. If another government comes, then things get disturbed," he said.

In the membership drive that began at 8 am, the party has set a target to make about 25 lakh new workers. Nearly 2.5 lakh workers of the party have been engaged in the campaign.

State convenor of the membership campaign Dr Arun Chaturvedi said that to speed up the campaign, all state office bearers, state presidents of fronts, state working committee members, district presidents, district in-charges, state, district and division teams of the campaign will remain at the booths throughout the day and will assist people with the membership formalities.