BJP holds protest against assault on trader for playing ''''Hanuman Chalisa'''' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Nagarathpete here on Tuesday as the BJP staged a demonstration in protest against the assault on a trader by a group of youths for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' loudly in his shop during Azaan (Islamic call for prayer), as two more persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar were among those who were taken into preventive custody by police.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, including two on Tuesday, adding, one more person is yet to be taken into custody.

The BJP had called for a peaceful procession from the shop of the victim, Mukesh, with chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa' by the participants.

A group of youths objected to Mukesh playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' loudly in his shop on Juma Masjid road on Sunday during 'Azaan' and assaulted him, according to police.

"The attack on the trader playing Hanuman Chalisa is very painful to see. Attempts are being made to disturb peace in the society," Suresh Kumar alleged.

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya alleged that the police did not register a "proper FIR" buckling under pressure from the Congress government.

“It was only Mukesh (the trader who was beaten up) again went to the police station and lodged a complaint, facts were inserted in the FIR. We had given the police time frame to arrest the accused. Out of six people, five have been arrested. They have assured that the sixth accused will be arrested this evening,” Surya, who is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President, told reporters.

Dayananda refuted the allegation that there was a delay in registering the FIR.

“Soon after learning about the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police rushed to the spot and the case was registered the same evening when the incident took place,” the Police Commissioner said. PTI GMS RS RS