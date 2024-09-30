BJP holds protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against minister Sattar of ally Shiv Sena

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) The BJP and some other outfits held a protest in Sillod in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday against Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are part of the ruling alliance in the state along with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The march was held between Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk and the tehsildar's office to protest cases being filed against BJP functionaries by Sattar's supporters, the party's city president Kamlesh Katariya claimed.

Incidentally, Sattar's supporters had held a protest against former Union leader and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve earlier. PTI AW BNM