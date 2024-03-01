BJP holds protest in Delhi against TMC govt over Sandeshkhali issue

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Friday held a demonstration here against the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali issue, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Carrying placards, a large number of BJP workers and leaders gathered at the Teen Murti Chowk and raised slogans against Banerjee, saying the "silence" of a woman chief minister on the issue is shameful and painful.

TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land-grab allegations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for 55 days.

According to a party statement, the BJP workers broke barricades put up by the police following which over 150 of them, including Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road police station.

Sachdeva said, "Today's demonstration is not just a demonstration but a message of accountability for the entire country that the TMC government is solely responsible for this shameful incident and the chief minister of the state is a woman and despite that, goons of a certain class under her nose are committing such shameful incidents," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Banerjee should resign from her post.

Immediately after his arrest, Sheikh was suspended by the TMC for six years. He was the party convenor of the Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of the TMC-held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR