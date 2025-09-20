BJP holds protest in front of Rahul Mamkootathil’s office in Palakkad

Palakkad, Sept 20 (PTI) The BJP staged a protest in front of the office of the MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is facing a probe over allegations of misbehaviour towards women and a transgender person, in this north Kerala district on Saturday.

The protest followed rumours that the legislator would return to his constituency.

Rahul has been staying away from Palakkad for the past month after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him recently.

Anticipating his arrival, BJP workers, including women, assembled outside his office at 6 am, holding placards and raising slogans. They declared that Rahul would not be allowed to re-enter his constituency.

Party activists also gathered outside the Palakkad Junction railway station in an attempt to block him if he were to travel by train.

By around 8 am, police arrived at the MLA’s office and dispersed the demonstrators, arresting several of them. However, BJP district leaders later announced that their agitation against Mamkootathil would continue.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders clarified that Rahul would not be visiting Palakkad on Saturday. CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan had stated recently that the Left would not obstruct Mamkootathil if he chose to return to his constituency. PTI TBA TBA ADB