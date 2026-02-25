BJP holds protest in support of jailed MLA Chandru Lamani in Gadag district

Gadag (Karnataka), Feb 25 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday staged a protest at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district in support of party MLA Chandru Lamani, who is in judicial custody after being caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from a contractor a few days ago.

Holding placards, banners and posters, and raising slogans against the Congress government for "trapping" the MLA, a large number of people took out a massive rally in the Lakshmeshwar town.

Condemning the arrest, the protesters said the Congress conspired against Lamani.

The BJP has maintained that the Congress government is targeting the Banjara community, who always stand by the party.

