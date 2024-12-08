BJP holds protest march against Sukhu government in Nahan

Nahan (HP), Dec 8 (PTI) Lead by Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal, hundreds of party workers from parts of Sirmour district on Sunday took out a march and held a public meeting here against the alleged betrayal of the public by the Congress government.

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami and Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap, former minister Sukhram Chaudhari, Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap and other leaders of the BJP also participated in the protest.

The BJP workers came from all six BJP mandals in the district and assembled here at the Hindu Ashram. Holding placards with slogans against the state government, they accused the ruling Congress of non-performance on all fronts and cheating people by making false promises during the last assembly election.

The protest march passed through the Mall road and the Gunnu Ghat bazaar before reaching the Bada Chowk in the heart of the town in the afternoon, where the BJP workers held a public meeting.

Addressing the workers, Bindal alleged that the state government had not fulfilled election guarantees and was spreading lies every day to misguide the people.

He claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh were fed up with the Sukhu government.

The BJP leader said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced guarantees, including providing one lakh jobs in the government sector every year and five lakh jobs to the unemployed youth, ahead of the assembly election.

Referring to the Congress promise of giving Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age bracket of 18 to 59, Bindal alleged that forms filled for the same have been sitting in government offices for the past two years.

He added that the government had promised to give 300 units of free electricity to 25 lakh consumers and numerous other benefits but all sections of society feel cheated now.

All development activities have come to a standstill in Himachal Pradesh and the state government is not even able to pay salaries and pensions on time, the BJP leaders claimed. PTI COR BPL IJT IJT