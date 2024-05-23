BJP holds protest over killing of woman party worker in Bengal's Nandigram

Kolkata: A woman BJP worker was killed in Nandigram in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, triggering large-scale protests by the saffron party activists there on Thursday, police said.

BJP workers burnt tyres, blocked roads and pulled down shutters of shops in Nandigram, alleging that the TMC-backed criminals were involved in the killing of Rathirani Ari (38), who is a saffron party worker in Sonachura village.

The saffron camp called a bandh in Nadigram as part of its protest but withdrew it later, a local BJP leader said.

Ari was killed and several others were injured after unidentified and armed motorcycle-borne assailants attacked them late Wednesday night, a police officer said.

“Ari and several other party workers were given the responsibility to guard a local polling booth last night. TMC-backed criminals attacked them. She was murdered and others were injured there,” BJP’s district general secretary Meghnadh Paul told PTI.

Among the seven people reportedly injured, the condition of one was critical and the person was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, he said.

TMC leader in Nandigram Swadesh Das dismissed the allegation, claiming, “There were some family disputes and the killing could be the consequence of that.” Another senior officer of district police said that an investigation into the killing of the woman is underway.

The Nandigram assembly constituency, which falls under the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, is scheduled to go to polls on Saturday.