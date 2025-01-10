BJP holds protests near Kejriwal's residence over 'fake' voter registrations

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Delhi BJP held a protest on Friday against the AAP for allegedly making "fake" claims about registration of voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the electoral rolls ahead of assembly polls.

Hundreds of protesters holding placards like "Purvanchal Virodhi Kejriwal" raised slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, with some attempting to breach the security barricades near his residence.

Slogans such as "Litti chokha khayenge, Kejriwal bhagayenge", "Chhathi Maiya ki jai", and "Purvanchal Virodhi Kejriwal murdabad" echoed during the protest.

A protester, speaking to PTI, said, "Purvanchalis have been called fake voters. This anger will not subside until we remove Kejriwal from here." Another protester added, "He has humiliated us. During Anna Hazare's movement, he used us and made us endure police lathis. And now, he is calling us fake voters." During the protest, the demonstrators attempted to breach security barricades and move closer to Kejriwal's residence.

However, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd and prevented them from advancing further.

According to police officials, more than 20 protesters were detained for protesting without valid permission.

"They were bundled into police buses and taken to different police stations," a senior police officer said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal has always insulted the Purvanchali community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he made several objectionable statements, and now he has referred to them as 'fake voters'. We will not forget this insult, and neither will the people of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. This betrayal will remain etched in the memory of Delhiites as well." Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering "fake" voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in his constituency, New Delhi, ahead of assembly polls.

In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, Kejriwal raised concerns over applications for the addition of 13,000 new voters between December 15 and January 8.

Addressing the media after lodging the complaint, Kejriwal said, "Apparently many of these voters have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other neighbouring states to create fake voter registrations. This manipulation undermines the election process." Kejriwal's remarks sparked an immediate backlash from BJP with party leaders condemning his comments.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled on February 5. Votes will be counted on February 8. PTI NSM ZMN