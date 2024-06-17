BJP holds protests on water shortage in Delhi, accuses AAP govt for people's plight

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and MPs along with party workers on Monday held demonstrations across the national capital over the water shortage here and blamed the AAP government for the situation.

Raising slogans against the Delhi government, members of the BJP broke empty 'matkas' (earthen pitchers) during their protest and alleged that people were falling sick as they were forced to drink dirty water from taps.

At a protest in Geeta Colony, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Haryana was releasing Delhi's full share of water into the Yamuna river. But "this water gets stolen by the tanker mafia after it enters Delhi because the ministers and MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are hand in glove with them", he alleged.

The BJP will continue its protest against the AAP government till people get adequate water, he said and alleged that the AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years but people are still getting contaminated water.

Later at a press conference, Sachdeva played a video in which the AAP MLA from Bawana, Jai Bhagwan, is purportedly seen threatening people protesting at his office over the water shortage issue.

The AAP MLA told PTI that he did not threaten anyone and was just reprimanding a protester who was misbehaving.

The BJP MP from North West Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia, said he will lodged a complaint with the police against the MLA.

Party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal and Chandolia were part of the protests held at different places in the city.

North East Delhi MP Tiwari, who was at the demonstration in Mukherjee Nagar, slammed Water Minister Atishi for the water shortage and alleged the "tanker mafia" was stealing water.

The AAP was elected by the people to work for them but the party is busy with publicity and involved corruption, New Delhi MP Swaraj alleged.

"It is so unfortunate that the government that used to talk about giving free water, is struggling to provide it," she said during a protest in Moti Nagar.

The people of Delhi are in a dire state. They are suffering as the AAP government has done nothing for the upkeep of the Delhi Jal Board's infrastructure in the last decade, Swaraj claimed. Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal alleged that the AAP wanted the water crisis to persist so that it could remain involved in politics over the issue. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB