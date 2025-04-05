BJP holds protests over party cadre's death; Siddaramaiah accuses them of doing politics

Bengaluru/Kodagu, Apr 5 (PTI) BJP on Saturday staged a protest in Kodagu district's Kushalnagar, demanding the naming of two Congress MLAs in the FIR, in connection with the alleged suicide of a saffron party worker, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused them of doing politics over death.

Protests were also held in a few other places by the BJP. The party has also demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Several BJP leaders, including its state president B Y Vijayendra, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Pratap Simha, former Speaker K G Bopaiah, among others, were detained and taken away by police in a bus, as they reportedly tried to lay siege to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) office at Kushalnagar.

There were scenes of chaos as leaders were being detained, as the large number of BJP workers gathered there, shouted slogans against the police and the government.

Vinay Somaiah (40), a BJP functionary from Kodagu allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday, after accusing Congress leaders of harassment. A purporported death note was allegedly posted by him on a WhatsApp group.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's elder brother Jeevan K S on the basis of the purported death note, a case was registered against Congress worker Thennira Maheena and others.

The FIR, however, did not mention the names of Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda and one Harish Poovaiah, despite their names being mentioned in the handwritten complaint submitted to police.

Somaiah's body, meanwhile, will be taken to Somwarpet's Gonimaruru village for the last rites, police sources said.

Accusing the BJP of doing politics over death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not wanting to comment as FIR has been registered in the case and an investigation is underway said, whoever is found guilty from the investigation, action will be taken against them.

On the BJP demanding for mentioning of Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda's names in the FIR, the CM said, "We can't respond to BJP's demands. The BJP people are frustrated and they are saying such things. They are doing politics over death. The BJP often does this." "I can only say that an FIR has already been registered and an investigation is going on. At this stage I don't want to interfere in the case. I don't want to make any statement," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said law is equal for everyone and the police will take necessary action in accordance with law.

"The incident had happened in February and he has committed suicide now. The police department is investigating. Somaiah has posted a detailed note on WhatsApp, and police will analyse everything and take action," he said.

Asked whether the case will be handed over to CID, the home minister said, "if necessary it may be done, but at present we don't see the need." In the purported death note, Somaiah has stated that nearly two months ago, he was arrested by the Madikeri police on Maheena's complaint in connection with certain comments that were posted against Ponnanna, who is also Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's legal advisor, in a WhatsApp group.

Somaiah was said to be the admin of the WhatsApp group. He was subsequently released on bail.

In the death note, the BJP worker alleged that the FIR filed against him was "politically motivated" and that he and his family had to face "humiliation" which upset him.

Seeking justice, he urged that action should be taken against those named in the death note.

Earlier speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said the police not mentioning the names of two ruling party MLAs shows the kind of pressure that is being put on them. He alleged that police stations are functioning like Congress offices.

"It is under MLAs pressure and oppression that our karyakarta has committed suicide. Police leaving their names from FIR cannot be accepted. Admins of WhatsApp groups are being booked under multiple cases and they are targeted if failure of ruling party legislators are highlighted," he said.

Vijayendra further said it is the duty of the police, and they should get permission from the magistrate court and add the names of two MLAs in the FIR.

Urging the chief minister and the home minister to not take the case lightly, he said, "I have told the SP, if anything untoward happens in case they don't name MLAs in the FIR, BJP won't be responsible. There is no question of sitting quiet against the atrocities on BJP workers." "Let it take any amount of time. Until the officials get permission from the Magistrate court and mention MLAs' names in the FIR, we will wait. If they don't do it, the police will be responsible for the things that may happen. The police should not allow the law and order situation to deteriorate under political pressure," he said. PTI KSU KH