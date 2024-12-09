BJP holds rally against Himachal govt on completion of its two years

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP on Monday held a protest rally against the Himachal Pradesh government on the completion of its second year and accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of extending undue favours to a crusher operator who was allegedly mining in the state during the natural disasters.

During the rally, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, "Despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting this operator, CM Sukhu claimed not to know him. However, a viral video clearly shows the CM driving the accused in his official car, even opening the car door for him." He also questioned the chief minister for denying that he knew someone with whom he was so "closely associated." Thakur further accused the government of increasing corruption and chaos, claiming that outsourcing mafia members are using the CM's helicopter for deals worth crores. He also criticised the government's handling of several development projects, accusing them of redirecting budgets and attempting to close the Sardar Patel University, Mandi, due to political vendetta.

"If CM Sukhu continues his efforts to destroy the university, the BJP will ensure that those responsible face the consequences," he said.

Addressing the media persons during a press conference after the conclusion of the rally, Thakur questioned the government's intention behind celebrating the completion of its two years. He said the state government is celebrating mismanagement, including the selling of state assets, an increased debt limit, rising costs of essential services, and the closure of thousands of government jobs and institutions. PTI COR MNK MNK